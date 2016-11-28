Newsvine

Shepboy

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 9 Comments: 1160 Since: Sep 2016

Somali student behind car, knife attack at Ohio State University that injured 11 | Fox News

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Shepboy View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONFOXNews.com
Seeded on Mon Nov 28, 2016 3:11 PM
Discuss:

This is what happens when we just let them into our country with out really good back ground checks. These people dont know what it is like to feel like an American. Their radical ideologies do not belong in this nation. Yet our Administration just lets them flow in, and had we let Hillary be President, I think we would be seeing this kind of thing more and more. 

I think we already are going to have some serious issues over the years ahead by letting so many people from Muslim nations into this country unchecked.

I am waiting for main stream news to put some kind of twist on this one.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor