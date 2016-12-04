Jill Stein Drops Election Recount Efforts In Pennsylvania, Claims Green Party Can't Afford $1 Million Bond Due Monday

I dont agree with the left much, and I am not asking for any one to change their mind about their liberal democrat beliefs.

I am however asking those on the left to just think a little bit about what just happened here.

We on the right have always said that these people aer sucking money from people to fill their own pockets, especially the Clinton Foundation.

Jill Stein campaigned for this recount, got millions of dollars and support to do it.

Hillary jumps on the bandwagon because money is involved.

Then Jill is saying " We cant guarantee that the money will go to recount changes."

Now she is saying we cant afford the 1 million dollars more needed for the recount.

Please people wake up and see that you are being robbed by crooks. I understand that you have your beliefs, and I am glad you do, but I dont like when people are being taken advantage of and that is being done here with Jill Stein and Clinton Foundation.

Enough is enough, people like Jill and Hillary will not go away until you all stop supporting them. I ask that you all look to new and fresh faces on the democratic side. Ones that have new and fresh ideas, and who are more concerned about this nation and not filling their pockets.