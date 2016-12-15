This is something I think both sides worked together on well to get passed. I applaud Biden for getting money to focus on cancer. I know his son passed away from brain cancer. This is the kind of spending we should be focusing on. Fighting disease, and / or poverty, hunger.. etc.. It also will be good to see help for those people who are addicted to opioids, which is running rampant across the nation right now.
Congress passes 21st Century Cures Act, boosting research and easing drug approvals - The Washington Post
