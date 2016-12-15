Newsvine

Congress passes 21st Century Cures Act, boosting research and easing drug approvals - The Washington Post

This is something I think both sides worked together on well to get passed.  I applaud Biden for getting money to focus on cancer. I know his son passed away from brain cancer. This is the kind of spending we should be focusing on. Fighting disease, and / or poverty, hunger.. etc.. It also will be good to see help for those people who are addicted to opioids, which is running rampant across the nation right  now.  

