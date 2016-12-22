Tucker vs. 'Electoral College Petition' founder | On Air Videos | Fox News

Tucker Carlson had a guest on Daniel Brezenoff to talk about the petition he created about College Electorate.

During the interview Mr Brezenoff goes off on a spiel about Trump saying he was going to ban people based on their religion, namely Muslims. Tucker challenged him asking for him to post his evidence. Mr Brezenoff said he didnt have it in front of him and that he would post it on his website in the next 24 hours

https://www.facebook.com/electoralcollegepetition/

Both parties, Tucker, and daniel said they would apologize to the other if they were wrong.

Well its been 3 days now and where is the proof?

This is yet another example of FAKE NEWS from the left, and their lies they get people to beleive. Thank God we still have news outlets who actually tell us real news and not selective news to make us beleive what they want us to believe. Take your brainwashing out of this nation, and let truth and real news be prevalent.