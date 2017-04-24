French presidential election: Le Pen, Macron win first round to advance to runoff | Fox News

What an interesting turn of events in France. France, a country that spoke on how liberal they are now, may have to sing to a different tune.

With Britain removing them self from the EU, I can see France following suit. I didnt know this, I learned this morning but if your part of the EU you have to allow these muslim refugees into your country.

I can see why the people finally came out to vote, and boy did they speak with their vote. Two right leaning candidates are in the final stretch. Macron is more of a financial wizard like Trump, while Le Pen is more about anti immigration and getting out of the EU.

In recent and current events with Islam extremists killing people left and right over in France, I can see where the people are finally saying enough is enough of the Liberal BS.

They are following suit to what we did here in the USA. The American people spoke and said enough, we need positive change.

I hope and pray that the next President of France will bring some restoration and sanity back the the country.

Of course the liberal left over there are going bats already and causing riots and mayhem and destruction.

Just like here in America we have let the left get too much of a foothold, and when it comes time to change, they dont like giving up the ball of power.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/3396575/riots-protests-france-election-marine-le-pen/