West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice isn't the only Democrat Trump won over - The Washington Post

Holy Smokes,, My State Governor just flipped to the RED.

It is sad what he said that other democrats turned their backs on him. All the guy is doing is abiding by his constituents. In WV we had great Democratic leader. Senator Byrd was awesome and did so much for the state. Crazy thing is we normally vote for Democratic Governors, but we vote RED for President.

Earl Ray Tomblin was a dmeocrat, he was before our current Governor who just flipped from Democrat to Republican.

Joe Manchin before Tomblin, another Democrat,

Bob Wise, another democrat. then it starts flipping back and forth before him. My point is that WV has had BLUE leadership for the longest time, and its shame that theother democrats turned their back on Jim Justice.

That is how volatile the left has become. Since Trump, the left has become increasingly hostile toward anything that has to do with Trump.

The only thing the left is doing, if giving the Right more fuel and power. Keep it up, lets turn more places from blue to red, and lets get these kids who are growing up now instilled with good Conservative views, so we all have a good future ahead of us.