Court rules high school football coach cannot pray on the field | Fox News

Of course I have many issues with this..

First, where is his protected right to free speech? Does being a Coach forfeit your right to free speech? He is not part of Congress, he doesnt make laws, he doesnt force anything on anyone.

Second, how does the court know what he is doing? Hes taking a knee... What if he isnt praying? What if he is just paying homage to one of his parents who passed away, or maybe he just has a ritual of taking a knee as a good luck thing before or after games. No one hears him, and what he is doing. So now we fire people for getting down on a knee? Does anyone else think we are getting way out of control.. by controlling people and how they move, act, feel..

Lastly, when are we going to stop pandering to the maybe 3 or 4 people who have issues with this, when the 99% probably do not. He isnt harming anyone, he has rights, and we need to stop letting a few dictate and control the majority.

This starts with getting Judges back into the Court Systems who recognize that people are protected by rights, and that a person who works for the state or government can freely express their speech with out persecution. These people who are being punished are not lawmakers, they are not congress.

We have had enough political activist Judges on the Courts who have hurt the First Amendment. Its time for a Change, and hopefully we get the Supreme Court going in the right Direction. If we get too much blockage from the ones on there now, Trump should put about 3 more Conservative Constitutionalist judges on there.