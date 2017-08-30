Moving on... So Long

School started back up for me yesterday. I am 3 semesters from being done with my CIS Bachelors Degree Networking/Cyber security.

The cesspool Newsvine is shutting down for good, which is a good thing. I have no desire to be here at the end iof it. Perhaps the mean angry people on here will have no one to bicker with any more.

Perhaps I will run into you all again some where else.. I think squabbling with the liberals was ok, but they are draining the life from me. Better things to do in life like my education, and not giving the leeches one more second of it.

I might be back to see comments.. maybe. Ill be deleting my account in a couple days. Lets see if there can be some final respect of farewells or bashing :D